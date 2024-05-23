All Sections
Man who attacked Slovak PM says he wanted to influence Slovakia's policy on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 May 2024, 19:35
Man who attacked Slovak PM says he wanted to influence Slovakia's policy on Ukraine
Moments after the attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Osintdefender

Juraj Cintula, the man said to have carried out last week’s attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, has stated during his interrogation that he did not want to kill Fico, only to "harm" him so that he could not continue to pursue policies Cintula disagreed with.

Source: the ruling on Cintula's pre-trial detention, published by the Slovak media outlet Pravda, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the court document, Cintula said he felt "powerless and disappointed with the state of society" after several of the decisions made by the Fico government. He also said he "disagrees with the current government’s policies", in particular the abolition of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and the pressure on independent media.

Cintula said he wanted Slovakia to resume "military aid to Ukraine" and "considers the current government to be [like] Judas in relation to the European Union", which is why he "decided to act".

One of the witnesses quoted in the court document claimed to have heard Cintula say "hostile and malicious things" about Fico and that Cintula was "concerned about the way [Fico] behaves in relation to Russia and Hungary, the fact that he has good relations with them".

According to the court document, the assailant acted alone. He began planning the attack on 13 May, and used a Czech-made 9mm CZ 75 pistol, which he legally owned.

Background

  • On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot several times by 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula after a government meeting in the town of Handlova. Fico is conscious and able to communicate, and his condition is improving, the hospital said earlier.
  • The judge remanded Cintula in custody, ruling that there was a risk that he would try to attack Fico again. If convicted, he faces between 25 years’ and life imprisonment.

Subjects: Slovakia
