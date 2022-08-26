Russians hit Siversk houses; night was loud in Svitlodarsk hromada – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Chemical and mechanical technical school in Slovyansk, photo from Pavel Kyrylenko's Telegram

OLENA ROSHCHINA – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 09:03

On 25 August, the Russians killed two civilians of Donetsk region and wounded six others. On the night of 25 August, they targeted educational institutions in Sloviansk and Mykolaivka, and damaged four houses in Siversk.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Kyrylenko: "That night, the enemy was most active in the hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities] of Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts.

There were arrivals [strikes] in Siversk at night - 4 houses were damaged, including one that was directly hit. We are clarifying the information about the victims."

Details: Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Minkivka and Vasiukivka came under fire in the Soledar hromada. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

The night passed loudly in the Svitlodarsk hromada: Odradivka, Bakhmutka, Zhovanka, Kodema, Mykolaivka, Pisky and Maiorsk were under fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Kramatorsk district, the Russians targeted two educational institutions: the Chemical and Mechanical Technical College in Sloviansk and the school in Mykolaivka.

In addition, 5 residential buildings were damaged by shelling in Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka hromada, a fire started outside the village due to shelling - 30 hectares of stubble and 0.3 hectares of forest were burnt.

The Russians are destroying infrastructure and burning land on purpose, Kyrylenko is convinced.

He also reported that on 25 August, the Russians killed 2 civilians of the Donetsk region: in Siversk and Zelenopillia. Another 6 people were injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.