All power units of the ZNPP are disconnected from the energy lines: preparations are underway to connect two units – Enerhoatom

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 09:53 – OLEKSII PAVLYSH

As of the morning of 26 August, all power units of the Zaporizhzhшa Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are disconnected from the power grid.

This was reported in Energoatom.

"As of 9:00 on 26 August 2022, all power units of the ZNPP are disconnected from the power grid.

The station's own needs for power supply are currently provided through a repaired line from the energy system of Ukraine," the message says.

At the same time, the power output line of the ZNPP to the energy system of Ukraine has also been restored, and work is underway to prepare the connection of two power units of the ZNPP to the grid.

There are no complaints on the operation of equipment and security systems, the company added.

Background:

From the beginning of August, the ZNPP, which the Russians captured on 4 March, and from where they are firing on Nikopol, located on the other side of the Kakhovka reservoir, began to be shelled. The parties blame each other for the shelling of the ZNPP. Shelling threatens a nuclear catastrophe.

On 25 August, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid. The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that it happened after shelling, and Energoatom said that the fire caused it. Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth line with the energy system of Ukraine, but all six power units were disconnected.

Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, expressed hope that the visit of the IAEA mission to the ZNPP will take place in the coming days.

The visit of the mission of the IAEA to the ZNPP is planned for next week; currently the occupiers are artificially creating all the conditions so that the IAEA does not reach the plant.

