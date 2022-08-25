All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images show fires near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 23:13
Fire in Energodar near ZNPP. Photo: Radio Liberty

Kateryna Tyshchenko — Thursday, 25 August 2022, 23:13

[Fire in Energodar near ZNPP. Photo: Radio Liberty]

The satellite imagery showed fires near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: "Skhemy" project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: On August 24, the Planet Labs satellite detected smoke above the ash disposal area of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, which is located near the ZNPP.

Fire outbreaks are also visible in the shots of forests near ZNPP.

 

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, says in a comment to "Skhemy" that the fires near ZNPP are still burning.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Mortar attacks by the military amidst fire season. It is quite possible that these factors overlapped [and caused the fires], and the fact that the invaders tortured firefighters [also increased the danger]... Three fire brigades are operating [there], but there are many attacks and many fire outbreaks. They are stretched too thin," Orlov said.

 

Background: On Thursday, August 25, the actions of the Russian occupying forces resulted in the first ever instance of ZNPP being completely disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.

Energoatom representatives reported that the last remaining power line (line No. 4, PL-750 kW, ZNPP – Dniprovska) connecting ZNPP to Ukraine’s power grid shut off twice as a result of a fire at the Zaporizhzhia Thermoelectric Power Plant located near ZNPP. The other three power lines were damaged earlier in Russian attacks.

Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that ZNPP restored the connection to the fourth power line (line No. 4, PL-750 kW, ZNPP – Dniprovska), but all six power units remain disconnected from the grid.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News