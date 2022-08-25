Satellite images show fires near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 25 August 2022, 23:13
Fire in Energodar near ZNPP. Photo: Radio Liberty

The satellite imagery showed fires near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: "Skhemy" project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: On August 24, the Planet Labs satellite detected smoke above the ash disposal area of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, which is located near the ZNPP.

Fire outbreaks are also visible in the shots of forests near ZNPP.

 

Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, says in a comment to "Skhemy" that the fires near ZNPP are still burning.

"Mortar attacks by the military amidst fire season. It is quite possible that these factors overlapped [and caused the fires], and the fact that the invaders tortured firefighters [also increased the danger]... Three fire brigades are operating [there], but there are many attacks and many fire outbreaks. They are stretched too thin," Orlov said.

 

Background: On Thursday, August 25, the actions of the Russian occupying forces resulted in the first ever instance of ZNPP being completely disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.

Energoatom representatives reported that the last remaining power line (line No. 4, PL-750 kW, ZNPP – Dniprovska) connecting ZNPP to Ukraine’s power grid shut off twice as a result of a fire at the Zaporizhzhia Thermoelectric Power Plant located near ZNPP. The other three power lines were damaged earlier in Russian attacks.

Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that ZNPP restored the connection to the fourth power line (line No. 4, PL-750 kW, ZNPP – Dniprovska), but all six power units remain disconnected from the grid.

