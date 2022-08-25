All Sections
Russia disconnects Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from power grid for the first time ever – Energoatom

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 August 2022, 16:33
The actions of the Russian occupying forces have resulted in the first ever instance of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) being disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.

Source: Energoatom on Telegram

Quote: "On 25 August, the last remaining power line (line No. 4, PL-750 kV, ZNPP – Dniprovska) connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine’s power grid shut off twice as a result of a fire at the Zaporizhzhia Thermoelectric Power Plant located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The other three power lines were damaged earlier during Russian attacks."

Details: Two active power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP were disconnected from the power grid. Energoatom notes that this is the first time ever that the ZNPP has been completely disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid.

Ukraine’s power grid normally provides power to fulfil the [Zaporizhzhia] NPP’s supply needs via the ZNPP – Zaporizhzhia Thermoelectric Power Plant line. The ZNPP staff are currently working to reconnect one of the ZNPP power units to the grid. Energoatom added that it can currently offer "no comments on the operation of automated systems and safety systems".

Previously: Earlier, it transpired that the power supply was cut off in the city of Enerhodar following a Russian attack. Enerhodar is located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Power has also been cut off in Melitopol, Kherson and several other towns and villages in Kherson Oblast.

