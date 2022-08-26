All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy base of Russian army in Kadiivka, killing two hundred Russian Airborne troops – head of Luhansk RMA

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 August 2022, 11:50
In the occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers attacked the base of the Russian army located in the Donbas Hotel, killing 200 Russian Elite Airborne troops as a result. 

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied Kadiivka (Stakhanov), Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian army base, which they had set up in the Donbas Hotel. Two hundred elite military airborne troops of the Russian Federation were killed."

Details: Haidai noted that the Russian army had been based in the hotel since 2014.

Russian media claims that on the morning of 26 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 HIMARS missiles at Kadiivka.

 
 
 
 

