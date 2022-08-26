All Sections
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant produces electricity for Ukraine's needs again

Friday, 26 August 2022, 14:34

DANA HORDIICHUK  – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:29 

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is again producing electricity for the Ukrainian power network. One of the power units of the ZNPP that was stopped on Thursday has been re-connected to the power grid and is gaining capacity.

This was reported by the press service of Energoatom.

The power unit was connected again on Friday, 26 August 2022, at 14:04.

There are no comments on the operation of equipment and safety systems.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrenergo restored the operation of two main transmission lines damaged by Russian attacks; the lines are now working for the ZNPP's own needs.

Background: 

  • The Russians captured the ZNPP on 4 March. Since early August, they have been shelling Nikopol that is located on the other side of the Kakhovka water reservoir. The parties blame each other for the attacks that pose a threat of   nuclear disaster.
  • On 25 August, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid. Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said that it had happened after an attack, and the company Energoatom stated that the fire had caused the ZNPP to disconnect. Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth transmission line to the energy system of Ukraine, but all six power units remained disconnected.

