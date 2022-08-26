All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant produces electricity for Ukraine's needs again

Friday, 26 August 2022, 14:34

DANA HORDIICHUK  – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:29 

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is again producing electricity for the Ukrainian power network. One of the power units of the ZNPP that was stopped on Thursday has been re-connected to the power grid and is gaining capacity.

This was reported by the press service of Energoatom.

The power unit was connected again on Friday, 26 August 2022, at 14:04.

There are no comments on the operation of equipment and safety systems.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrenergo restored the operation of two main transmission lines damaged by Russian attacks; the lines are now working for the ZNPP's own needs.

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The Russians captured the ZNPP on 4 March. Since early August, they have been shelling Nikopol that is located on the other side of the Kakhovka water reservoir. The parties blame each other for the attacks that pose a threat of   nuclear disaster.
  • On 25 August, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid. Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said that it had happened after an attack, and the company Energoatom stated that the fire had caused the ZNPP to disconnect. Later, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth transmission line to the energy system of Ukraine, but all six power units remained disconnected.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News