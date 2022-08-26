All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia, air defence system activated

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 August 2022, 14:47
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia, air defence system activated

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:47

Oleksandr Starukh, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that an air defence system was activated in the Zaporizhzhia region, and this is why locals heard the sounds of explosions.

Source: Starukh on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Starukh: "No panic! The air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been activated. Take care. Do not ignore the air-raid sirens."

Details: At about 14:00, residents of Zaporizhzhia reported on local Telegram channels that they had heard the sounds of explosions. An air-raid siren was not sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: