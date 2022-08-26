Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia, air defence system activated

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 14:47

Oleksandr Starukh, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that an air defence system was activated in the Zaporizhzhia region, and this is why locals heard the sounds of explosions.

Source: Starukh on Telegram

Quote from Starukh: "No panic! The air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been activated. Take care. Do not ignore the air-raid sirens."

Details: At about 14:00, residents of Zaporizhzhia reported on local Telegram channels that they had heard the sounds of explosions. An air-raid siren was not sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

