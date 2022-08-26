Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 16:42

Mandatory evacuation, except for Donetsk Oblast, is planned to be announced in some parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, live on the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote from Vereshchuk: "The Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv oblasts (are in the line-up for mandatory evacuation – ed.).

...I'm not talking about the entire region, but some parts will require mandatory evacuation, and we are preparing for it."

Details: Vereshchuk reiterated that during the mandatory evacuation, the state will provide transportation, accommodation, food and medical services free of charge.

"Everything that people need to survive the winter, they will have, and it will be for free," she assured.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded viewers about the payments available for residents of the oblasts where the evacuation is being carried out.

"If this is a mandatory evacuation, [there will be] UAH 2200 [equivalent to USD 60] for each person immediately upon arrival of the train or other mode of transport that is used during the evacuation. As well as UAH 2000 [equivalent to USD 54] for each adult, and UAH 3000 [equivalent to USD 81] for each child or person with a disability," she said.

Background: At the end of July, the Ukrainian government imposed the mandatory evacuation of residents of unoccupied areas of Donetsk Oblast before the start of the heating season.

On 11 August, Vereshchuk announced that mandatory evacuation may be extended to other regions.

