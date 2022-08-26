All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Friday, 26 August 2022, 16:42

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 16:42

Mandatory evacuation, except for Donetsk Oblast, is planned to be announced in some parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, live on the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote from Vereshchuk: "The Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv oblasts (are in the line-up for mandatory evacuation – ed.).

...I'm not talking about the entire region, but some parts will require mandatory evacuation, and we are preparing for it."

Details: Vereshchuk reiterated that during the mandatory evacuation, the state will provide transportation, accommodation, food and medical services free of charge.

"Everything that people need to survive the winter, they will have, and it will be for free," she assured.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded viewers about the payments available for residents of the oblasts where the evacuation is being carried out.

"If this is a mandatory evacuation, [there will be] UAH 2200 [equivalent to USD 60] for each person immediately upon arrival of the train or other mode of transport that is used during the evacuation. As well as UAH 2000 [equivalent to USD 54] for each adult, and UAH 3000 [equivalent to USD 81] for each child or person with a disability," she said.

Background: At the end of July, the Ukrainian government imposed the mandatory evacuation of residents of unoccupied areas of Donetsk Oblast before the start of the heating season. 

On 11 August, Vereshchuk announced that mandatory evacuation may be extended to other regions. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News