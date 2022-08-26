All Sections
Occupiers try to resume offensive on Sloviansk front – General Staff

Friday, 26 August 2022, 18:29

Russian occupiers are unrelentingly attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using all types of weapons and are unsuccessfully attempting to resume the offensive on the Sloviansk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as of 18:00 on 26 August

Details: The situation has not undergone significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna fronts. The Russian forces used tubed artillery to shell civilian and military infrastructure near the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Shevchenkove, Katerynivka and Vilne in Sumy Oblast.

On the Kharkiv front, the occupiers continue to conduct hostilities in order to maintain the occupied borders. There were attacks from tanks, tubed and rocket artillery near Varvarivka, Udy, Slatyne, Petrivka, Borshchova, Velyki Prokhody, Pishchane, Ruski Tyshky, Shestakove, Slobozhanske, Andriivka and Husarivka. The Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Mospanove, Pervomaiske and Bairak. They also conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk, Cherkaska Lozova and Shestakove. 

On the Sloviansk front, the Russian forces are trying to resume the offensive in the area of the village of Barvinkove. Attacks were recorded near Chepil, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne and Kostiantynivka. There were airstrikes near Brazhivka and Zalyman. Russian soldiers took offensive actions in the area of Karnaukhivka, had no success, and withdrew. They also conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of Nova Dmytrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the occupying forces fired from tubed and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Tetianivka, Ivano-Darivka, Zvanivka and Hryhorivka. They delivered airstrikes near Spirne and Siversk.

They also conducted aerial reconnaissance near Tetianivka.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian forces inflicted fire damage from tanks, tubed artillery, and MLRS in the areas of the settlements of Tykhonivka, Vasiukivka, Soledar, Bakhmut and Shumy. The Russian army used aviation for strikes near Yakovlivka and Kodema.

The occupiers tried to conduct assaults in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Kodema, but were unsuccessful.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces shelled the districts of Oleksandropil, Niu-York, Novobakhmutivka, Netailove, Halytsynivka, Nevelske, Opytne and Marinka. There were airstrikes near Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Marinka.

The invaders tried to improve their tactical position in the area of the settlement of Nevelske, were repulsed and retreated.

Artillery shelling was recorded near Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Pavlivka and Volodymyrivka on the Novopavlivka front. The districts of Volodymyrivka and Novomykhailivka were hit by Russian aircraft.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the occupying forces attacked the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Poltavka, Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka. Also they carried out airstrikes near Olhivske and Huliaipole. 

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian forces continued firing on the areas of Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, Lupareve, Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Partyzanske, Chervona Dolyna, Velyke Artakove, Kvitneve, Ivanivka, Potomkyne, Trudoliubivka, Blahodatne, Tavriiske, Pervomaiske, Shyroke and Poliana. Russian soldiers tried to destroy important infrastructure facilities in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Lozove and Olhyne with air strikes. 

