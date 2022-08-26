All Sections
Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman wounded after Russian attack; property damage observed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 26 August 2022, 18:32
On Friday, Russians attacked Zelenodolsk hromada [amalgamated territorial community] in the Dnipropetrovsk region four times; they wounded a woman, and also opened fire on the Nikopol district.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army has already shelled Zelenodolsk hromada four times. They struck Zelenodolsk and Velyka Kostromka from Uragans [multiple-launch rocket systems - ed.].

A 63-year-old woman was wounded. She was administered first aid and is now being treated at home. Some housing and industrial buildings have sustained damage.

The Russians also hit the Nikopol district, but the extent of the damage there has not yet been confirmed."

Background: The Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region nine times on the night of 25 August; the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts sustained damage.

On 24 August, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which 25 people were killed, two of them children. Another 31 people were injured.

