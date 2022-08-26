All Sections
Russians fire on Dnipropetrovsk region 9 times from Grads and Uragans

Friday, 26 August 2022, 08:47

IRYNA BALACHUK – FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 08:47

The Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region nine times on the night of 25 August - the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts suffered from invaders' fire.

Source: Valentin Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district five times during the night - with Grad multiple rocket system (MLRS) and heavy artillery. In Nikopol, a dozen private houses, a school and a sanatorium were damaged. The power line was cut. Up to 1,000 Nikopol residents are without electricity. Electricians are already repairing the system. People are not injured."

 
PHOTO FROM REZNICHENKO'S TELEGRAM

Details: Five rockets from Grad MLRS landed in the Marganetsk hromada [amalgamated territorial community - ed.], 10 shells from heavy artillery landed in Chervonohryhorivsk hromada, but there were no casualties or damage.

In the Synelnykove district, two communities were shelled by rockets at night. In one, there is destruction at an agricultural enterprise, in another at a road enterprise, a storage site with equipment caught fire.

 
PHOTO FROM REZNICHENKO'S TELEGRAM

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russian forces targeted the Zelenodolsk and Shyroke hromadas. There is destruction, no casualties.

Vilkul added that in the Kryvyi Rih district, late in the evening on 25 August, the occupiers fired at the village of Marianske of the Apostolove hromada from an Uragan self-propelled howitzer - there were no losses. In the morning, the Russians hit the open territory of the town of Zelenodolsk with Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS) - also without casualties, the information about the destruction is being clarified.

 
PHOTO FROM REZNICHENKO'S TELEGRAM

In the Nikopol district, Russians shelled the territory of the city of Nikopol two times from tubed artillery (a total of 14 shots). As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a utility building on an area of ​​18 square metres; the fire was extinguished. Nine private residential buildings and 9 commercial buildings, a power line were damaged, as a result the city was partially left without electricity.

The Russians shelled the Chervonohryhorivsk hromada twice with tubed artillery (a total of 9 shots). There was also an attack from the Grad MLRS (10 shots) of an open area outside the village Illinka of the Marganets hromada. No losses.

