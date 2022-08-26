All Sections
First letters from POWs arrive in Ukraine – Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 18:58

The first batch of letters by Ukrainian prisoners of war written to their relatives have arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, on Telegram

Quote: "According to the Geneva Conventions, our prisoners of war have the right to send and receive letters. The National Information Bureau (NIB) of the Ministry for Reintegration has started the relevant work of organising correspondence between our prisoners of war and their relatives.

Recently, the first batch of letters arrived in Ukraine. The NIB is working on handing them over to relatives of prisoners of war."

Details: Vereshchuk thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for their mediation.

