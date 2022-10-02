All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian suicide drone attacks Kryvyi Rih, hitting a school

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 07:54

ALONA MAZURENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 01:58

Russian forces used a suicide drone to attack the city of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 1–2 October, hitting a civilian infrastructure target.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram; Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "One of the city’s central neighbourhoods was hit by a suicide drone. Do not share any posts [or footage] on social media. Efforts to deal with the consequences [of the attack] are currently underway."

Update: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said that a Russian suicide drone targeted a lyceum [specialised secondary school] in central Kryvyi Rih.

Quote from Reznichenko: "Two storeys were destroyed. A fire broke out, but has already been extinguished by firefighters. There are no casualties."

Details: Reznichenko said that the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts came under Russian attacks repeatedly overnight.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
11:50
Russia does not let out Ukrainians who have Russian passport
All News