Russian suicide drone attacks Kryvyi Rih, hitting a school

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 07:54
Russian forces used a suicide drone to attack the city of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 1–2 October, hitting a civilian infrastructure target.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram; Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "One of the city’s central neighbourhoods was hit by a suicide drone. Do not share any posts [or footage] on social media. Efforts to deal with the consequences [of the attack] are currently underway."

Update: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said that a Russian suicide drone targeted a lyceum [specialised secondary school] in central Kryvyi Rih.

Quote from Reznichenko: "Two storeys were destroyed. A fire broke out, but has already been extinguished by firefighters. There are no casualties."

Details: Reznichenko said that the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts came under Russian attacks repeatedly overnight.

