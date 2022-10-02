All Sections
Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia: explosions rock the city

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 06:54

ALONA MAZURENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 06:54

Explosions rocked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 2 October, as  the air-raid alarm sounded. 

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne

Quote: "The enemy attacked the [administrative] centre of [Zaporizhzhia] Oblast and its outskirts. Information about casualties and [the extent of] the destruction is being confirmed."

Details: Starukh said that there is a threat of further  attacks.

He urged local residents to abide by the safety rules: to heed air-raid alarms and remain in shelters.

