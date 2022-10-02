All Sections
Russian occupiers deport orphaned children from Luhansk Oblast to Russia

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 10:55

ROMAN PETRENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 10:55

The Russian occupiers have deported another 76 orphan children from Luhansk Oblast to social rehabilitation centres for minors in the Russian Federation, located in Moscow Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: In total, another 104 children who are under supervision in social institutions of the so-called LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) are being prepared to be transferred to Russian families.

Quote from Haidai: "This allows the occupiers to reduce the generation gap, especially among the male population, which is growing daily along with the number of dead soldiers.

The Russians are indifferent to what happens regarding this issue in the so-called LPR - they understand that they are temporarily in control in Luhansk Oblast."

