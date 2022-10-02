All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lyman completely mopped-up – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 13:07
Lyman completely mopped-up – Zelenskyy

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 13:07

On the afternoon of 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the mop-up operation in Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) from Russian invaders was over.

 

Advertisement:

Source: Zelenskyy in a video message

 

Quote by Zelenskyy: "As of 12:30, Lyman has been completely cleared [of the Russians]. Thank you to our military, our soldiers.

 

Glory to Ukraine!"

For reference: Lyman was used by the Russians as one of the strongholds for the attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Having regained control of Lyman, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also have the opportunity to keep the road from Svatove to Kreminna under fire control. This road is an important supply line for the Russian group in the southwestern sector of Luhansk Oblast.

 

Background:

 

  • On 1 October, a Ukrainian flag was hoisted at the entrance to Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.
  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported the withdrawal of its troops from the city. However, Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar reported that fighting was still going on in Lyman.
  • In his evening address on October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian flag was hoisted in Lyman, but hostilities continued at that moment.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: