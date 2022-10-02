All Sections
Lyman completely mopped-up – Zelenskyy

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 13:07

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 13:07

On the afternoon of 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the mop-up operation in Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) from Russian invaders was over.

 

Source: Zelenskyy in a video message

 

Quote by Zelenskyy: "As of 12:30, Lyman has been completely cleared [of the Russians]. Thank you to our military, our soldiers.

 

Glory to Ukraine!"

For reference: Lyman was used by the Russians as one of the strongholds for the attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. Having regained control of Lyman, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also have the opportunity to keep the road from Svatove to Kreminna under fire control. This road is an important supply line for the Russian group in the southwestern sector of Luhansk Oblast.

 

Background:

 

  • On 1 October, a Ukrainian flag was hoisted at the entrance to Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.
  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported the withdrawal of its troops from the city. However, Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar reported that fighting was still going on in Lyman.
  • In his evening address on October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian flag was hoisted in Lyman, but hostilities continued at that moment.

 

