All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 01:53
President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

OLENA MAZURENKO MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Advertisement:

Quote: "Two countries - Sweden and Finland - are moving towards NATO without a Membership Action Plan [MAP]. Ukraine is following this process closely and has seen that in fact, when it comes to what is impossible without a MAP, it turns out that it is possible. Ukraine is taking these realities into account, and Ukraine took those realities into account when it applied on Friday. Ukraine is also not averse to following this path."

Details: Zhovkva also noted that the statement of the presidents of 9 European countries should be interpreted as support for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

He said that in this statement, they referred to the Alliance Summit in Bucharest in 2008, and not to the application for NATO membership that Ukraine submitted a few days ago.

Quote: "It's simple. Indeed, a decision was made at the Bucharest Summit which has not disappeared anywhere, where it is written that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The word ‘someday’ does not appear in it. It says: Ukraine will become a member of NATO, the first stage or one of the stages should be providing it with a Membership Action Plan."

He noted that the Bucharest Summit statement had been confirmed at the Madrid Summit (2022) when a corresponding provision was repeated in NATO’s new strategic concept for the next 10 years , namely that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: