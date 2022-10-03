All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

Monday, 3 October 2022, 01:53

OLENA MAZURENKO MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Two countries - Sweden and Finland - are moving towards NATO without a Membership Action Plan [MAP]. Ukraine is following this process closely and has seen that in fact, when it comes to what is impossible without a MAP, it turns out that it is possible. Ukraine is taking these realities into account, and Ukraine took those realities into account when it applied on Friday. Ukraine is also not averse to following this path."

Details: Zhovkva also noted that the statement of the presidents of 9 European countries should be interpreted as support for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

He said that in this statement, they referred to the Alliance Summit in Bucharest in 2008, and not to the application for NATO membership that Ukraine submitted a few days ago.

Quote: "It's simple. Indeed, a decision was made at the Bucharest Summit which has not disappeared anywhere, where it is written that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The word ‘someday’ does not appear in it. It says: Ukraine will become a member of NATO, the first stage or one of the stages should be providing it with a Membership Action Plan."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He noted that the Bucharest Summit statement had been confirmed at the Madrid Summit (2022) when a corresponding provision was repeated in NATO’s new strategic concept for the next 10 years , namely that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News