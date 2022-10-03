All Sections
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, damaging 10 private houses

Monday, 3 October 2022, 02:36

ALONA MAZURENKO MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 02:36

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast using tubed artillery on 2 October, damaging 10 private houses. A total of 56 projectiles hit the oblast over the course of the day.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians used tubed artillery to shell the Sumy district. [They fired] a total of 56 projectiles on the Yunakove and Khotin hromadas [administrative units designating towns or villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Ten private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling. Two cars were destroyed.

A village school sustained significant damage, with several classrooms, the school canteen and the playground destroyed.

Power lines, a gas pipeline, a water and a transformer were damaged in several villages."

Details: Zhyvytskyi added that there were no civilian casualties.

