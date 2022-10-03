All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, damaging 10 private houses

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 02:36
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, damaging 10 private houses

ALONA MAZURENKO MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 02:36

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast using tubed artillery on 2 October, damaging 10 private houses. A total of 56 projectiles hit the oblast over the course of the day.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians used tubed artillery to shell the Sumy district. [They fired] a total of 56 projectiles on the Yunakove and Khotin hromadas [administrative units designating towns or villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Ten private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling. Two cars were destroyed.

A village school sustained significant damage, with several classrooms, the school canteen and the playground destroyed.

Power lines, a gas pipeline, a water and a transformer were damaged in several villages."

Details: Zhyvytskyi added that there were no civilian casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: