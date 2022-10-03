All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians increase mobilisation in occupied parts of Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 04:21
Russians increase mobilisation in occupied parts of Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 04:21

Russian occupiers are conducting mobilisation campaigns in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are compiling lists of men of conscription age.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Mobilisation continues in the temporarily occupied territories. In the process, the occupying forces go door-to-door and compile lists of men of conscription age."

Details: The Russians have also increased the frequency of identity checks at checkpoints. Leaving Russian-controlled territories is thus extremely difficult.

The Russians are demanding an endless list of documents; conducting lengthy inspections of vehicles and belongings; seizing gadgets and other valuables and money. They make people wait for the results of the inspection from several hours to several days, and often simply order the car to go in the opposite direction.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: