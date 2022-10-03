All Sections
Russians increase mobilisation in occupied parts of Ukraine

Monday, 3 October 2022, 04:21

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 04:21

Russian occupiers are conducting mobilisation campaigns in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are compiling lists of men of conscription age.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South), on Facebook

Quote: "Mobilisation continues in the temporarily occupied territories. In the process, the occupying forces go door-to-door and compile lists of men of conscription age."

Details: The Russians have also increased the frequency of identity checks at checkpoints. Leaving Russian-controlled territories is thus extremely difficult.

The Russians are demanding an endless list of documents; conducting lengthy inspections of vehicles and belongings; seizing gadgets and other valuables and money. They make people wait for the results of the inspection from several hours to several days, and often simply order the car to go in the opposite direction.

