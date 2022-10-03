All Sections
Russia’s State Duma "ratifies" annexation of Ukrainian territories

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 October 2022, 15:02
On Monday, the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament] approved the "ratification" of illegal agreements on the inclusion of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Source: [Latvia-based Russia media] Meduza

Details: According to representatives of the Edinaya Rossiya [United Russia] party, the decision was made unanimously.

Background:

  • On 28 September, the occupation administrations of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts reported on the final results of the sham "referendums on joining Russia." On 30 September, the so-called "ceremony of signing agreements on the accession of new territories to Russia" took place.
  • ​​On 2 October, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation approved a package of documents on the "admission" of the occupied "DPR", "LPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics], Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts into Russia, and even scheduled "parliamentary elections" for 2023.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine assured Russia and its accomplices in the occupied territories of Ukraine that sham referendums would not provide an opportunity to legalise the seizure of Ukrainian lands.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that negotiation with Putin will be impossible after the sham "referendums" have been conducted on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

