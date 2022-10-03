All Sections
Robot called Bober helps sappers clear Kharkiv Oblast of landmines

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 October 2022, 15:15
Robots help sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to clear the Kharkiv Oblast from explosive items.

Source: the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "This is a robotised complex for conducting reconnaissance and distance mine clearing, the "Mastiff" Superdroid Robot, which sappers were supplied with by the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee. Rescuers jokingly named it Bober (Beaver)".

Details: Sappers aided by drones detect tripwires, anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and will then destroy it using the robot.

 

Advertisement: