Another torture chamber set up by Russians discovered in Kharkiv Oblast

Monday, 3 October 2022, 16:59

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59

The police have discovered another torture chamber that belonged to the occupiers in the liberated Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine

Details: Since the village of Pisky-Radkivski was liberated, the police have been documenting the war crimes committed here by the Russian army.

Law enforcement officers discovered another Russian torture chamber in a cellar where locals were held in inhumane conditions. People were intimidated, beaten up and abused.

Quote: "When the Russian troops entered the village, they threw locals out of their houses and moved in there themselves.

When the Russian occupiers retreated, they left behind looted houses, mud and filth – the signature of the "Russian world" [the concept of total domination of Russian culture over other cultures; it gives right to and "legitimises" Russia’s current expansionist, colonial politics – ed.]. They left tripwires on the doors of the houses where they had lived."

