Russians release Director General of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 October 2022, 18:00
STANISLAV POHORILOV – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 18:00

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that the Russians have released Ihor Murashov, the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who had been kidnapped earlier.

Source: Grossi on Twitter

Quote from Grossi: "I welcome the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; I have received confirmation that Mr Murashov has returned to his family safely."

Previously: On 1 October, the Russians kidnapped Ihor Murashov, the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It was reported that his location had been unknown.

