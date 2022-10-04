All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces soldiers miraculously survive tank attack, which they even filmed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:29
Special Operations Forces soldiers miraculously survive tank attack, which they even filmed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:29

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine who participate in combat operations to liberate the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast have posted a unique footage from the front line.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces

Advertisement:

Quote: "These unique shots show a fragment of an operation in Kherson Oblast, during which the Russians were knocked out of several settlements. The Special Operations Forces soldiers were the first to enter the occupied villages and literally squeeze the enemy out of them."

Details: According to the published video, the SOF fighters miraculously survived the tank attack and filmed the strike of a projectile fired from a Russian vehicle.

The day before, the press service of the SOF also reported that the combined detachment of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Special Operations named after Cossack chieftain Antin Holovatyi had liberated a settlement on the Kherson front.

 

"A blue-yellow flag is already flying over the liberated Ukrainian land," the message stated.

The name of the settlement is no trevealed for security reasons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: