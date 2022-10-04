All Sections
Special Operations Forces soldiers miraculously survive tank attack, which they even filmed

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:29

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:29

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine who participate in combat operations to liberate the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast have posted a unique footage from the front line.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces

Quote: "These unique shots show a fragment of an operation in Kherson Oblast, during which the Russians were knocked out of several settlements. The Special Operations Forces soldiers were the first to enter the occupied villages and literally squeeze the enemy out of them."

Details: According to the published video, the SOF fighters miraculously survived the tank attack and filmed the strike of a projectile fired from a Russian vehicle.

The day before, the press service of the SOF also reported that the combined detachment of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Special Operations named after Cossack chieftain Antin Holovatyi had liberated a settlement on the Kherson front.

"A blue-yellow flag is already flying over the liberated Ukrainian land," the message stated.

The name of the settlement is no trevealed for security reasons.

