All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian authorities get ready to suppress protests against mobilisation

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 11:53

ROMAN PETRENKO TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:53

Russian law enforcement officers are getting prepared to suppress future protests against the conscription, reports the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate 

Details: According to Ukrainian Intelligence, the Russian police is intensifying the training of new "special force" units in order to suppress the next anti-mobilisation protests.

Ukrainian Intelligence also reports that those conscripted in the Russian Federation lack sleeping places, food and uniforms, and they are experiencing wage arrears.

For example, as part of conscription activities, 6,000 people were supposed to be accommodated on the territory of the Omsk Tank Engineering Institute.

However, by 30 September, 9,000 conscripts actually arrived at the institute. It was reported that 2,000 more draftees would arrive by 1 October.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

There are not enough sleeping places or toilets for everyone; soldiers get sick, but they are not administered any treatment.

Military commissioners are complaining about "significant difficulties in conducting mobilisation". According to them, "people turn off door entryphones and don't open doors." As a result, only 16 out of 170 call-up notices were handed over on 27 September, and 10 out of 180 on 28 September.

Background:

  • On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation. Later, it turned out that a hidden 7th paragraph of the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilisation had allowed the mobilisation of 1 million people, mainly from villages. 
  • Protest rallies against the war in Ukraine and the forced conscription of Russians have taken place in Russian cities; hundreds of people have been detained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News