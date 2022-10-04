All Sections
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says Russia has already recruited more than 200,000 conscripts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 October 2022, 13:26
Russian Defenсe Minister Sergey Shoigu said that more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation.

Source: Shoigu, quoted by the Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "According to the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, a partial mobilisation has been carried out in the country since 21 September. To date, more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces."

Details: The Russian minister stated that "the training of personnel of the units formed is being carried out at 80 training grounds and in six training centres".

Shoigu also said that the current conscripts "will go home after demobilisation, and those recruited in the autumn enlistment will be sent to units not involved in the special operation".

At the same time, in conversations intercepted by the Ukrainian special services, the occupiers complain that they are sitting in the trenches without rotation under continuous fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suffering losses, and threatened with execution for refusing to fight.

Previously: British intelligence stated that Russia has significant problems with deploying, training, and equipping conscripted and mobilised personnel.

Background:

  • On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation

  • Since 23 September, men who plan to leave Russian-occupied Crimea must obtain the appropriate permit from the military enlistment office.

  • On 25 September, Sergey Aksyonov, Head of the occupation administration of Crimea, said that measures taken under the partial mobilisation decree were completed in Crimea. He claimed that the mobilisation plan had been "implemented in full".

