Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate two more villages in Kharkiv Oblast

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:39

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the villages of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers.

Source: Facebook page of the Borivska Village Council, near which the liberated settlements are located

Advertisement:

Quote: "On 10/04/2022, Bohuslavka met the liberators! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!

The village of Borivska Andriivka is Ukraine! Glory to our Heroes!!!"

Details: The Village Council published several photos and videos of flags being raised in liberated settlements and showing how local residents are welcoming the Ukrainian military.

Background: On 3 October, it was announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





