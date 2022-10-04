All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate two more villages in Kharkiv Oblast

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 October 2022, 16:39
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the villages of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian occupiers.

Source: Facebook page of the Borivska Village Council, near which the liberated settlements are located

Quote: "On 10/04/2022, Bohuslavka met the liberators! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!

The village of Borivska Andriivka is Ukraine! Glory to our Heroes!!!"

Details: The Village Council published several photos and videos of flags being raised in liberated settlements and showing how local residents are welcoming the Ukrainian military.

 

Background: On 3 October, it was announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement: