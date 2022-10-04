Ukraine’s National Guard posts video from liberated Borova
Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 18:40
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40
The National Guard of Ukraine has posted a video from liberated Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook
Advertisement:
Quote: "The 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine never gets tired of repainting its hometowns in yellow and blue colours [to liberate occupied territories — ed.]. Ukraine will prevail!"
Details: It was reported on 3 October that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!