Ukraine’s National Guard posts video from liberated Borova

TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40

The National Guard of Ukraine has posted a video from liberated Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine never gets tired of repainting its hometowns in yellow and blue colours [to liberate occupied territories — ed.]. Ukraine will prevail!"

Details: It was reported on 3 October that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.

