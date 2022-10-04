All Sections
NATO Secretary General receives Ukraine’s application for accelerated NATO Membership

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 22:10

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, has received Ukraine's application for NATO Membership under the accelerated procedure through diplomatic channels. This application was signed by the President of Ukraine, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). 

As European Pravda reports, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, announced this during the briefing on Tuesday.

"As of today, the NATO Secretary General has officially received this application by the Note from Ukraine. The next stage is going to be its discussion at the level of the North Atlantic Council; that is, at the level of Ambassadors of NATO countries in Brussels," he pointed out.

Zhovkva has explained that the Ukrainian side means continuation of integration to NATO without the Membership Action Plan under the accelerated procedure. Up to this day, the Membership Action Plan "has been one of mandatory elements".

"Therefore, Ukraine counts on the relevant model of the movement; and, indeed, both the President of Ukraine and the diplomatic service are conducting the negotiations with NATO countries regarding this application to acquire some practical consideration," Deputy Head of the President’s Office summed up.

Earlier, Nataliia Halibarenko, the head of Ukraine's mission to the North Atlantic Alliance, explained what Kyiv's application for the accelerated NATO Membership meant. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Ukraine had signed the application for accelerated NATO Membership. He also urged the Western partners to implement suggestions of security guarantees prepared by Ukraine and listed in the Kyiv Security Compact.

