Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down two Russian helicopters in southern Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 5 October 2022, 02:46
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down Mi-8 and Mi024 helicopters near Kostromka and Bruskinske in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: The approximate losses for the Russian forces over the day amount to: 31 soldiers and more than four dozen units of equipment, including 8 tanks, 26 armoured vehicles, a large-calibre Msta-B howitzer and a gun-howitzer. In addition, Air Defence Force units destroyed three Orlan-10 UAVs in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts. 

It is also reported that our [Ukrainian] aircraft conducted a total of seven strikes against Russian positions. Rocket Forces and Artillery units performed 290 firing missions.

