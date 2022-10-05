All Sections
Crimea lacks medical supplies to treat injured occupiers – General Staff

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 07:18

There is a lack of medical supplies for the treatment of injured occupiers at the medical facilities of Yevpatoriia in the Russian-occupied Crimea. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The Russian invaders are having problems with certain types of supplies during the so-called "partial mobilisation". Conscripted personnel from the Molkino training centre in Krasnodar Krai [a region in Russia - ed.] have been sent back to Primorsko-Akhtarsk due to the inability to accommodate soldiers and provide them with food and clothing. 

Men from Luhansk [a temporarily occupied city in Ukraine - ed.] are being sent, without medical examination or training, to replenish the units that have suffered the greatest losses right away after conscription. 

While retreating from their positions, the Russians are placing mines in infrastructure facilities and private households in Kherson Oblast. They also prohibit any movement of local residents. 

Russians are regrouping their troops on separate fronts. 

Russian forces carried out 9 missile and 6 airstrikes and more than 56 MLRS attacks over the course of 4 October. The strikes caused injuries to civilians and damage to infrastructure in more than 30 cities, towns, and villages, including Kharkiv, Shypuvate, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Andriivka, Bilohirkam, Voznesensk, and Prydniprovske.

There were no changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire:

  • On the Sivershchyna front: areas of Pysarivka and Holyshivske settlements in Sumy Oblast with tubed artillery systems;
  • On the Slobozhanshchyna front: areas of Hraniv, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Bilyi Holodiaz settlements with tanks, mortar systems, tubed and rocket artillery systems;
  • On the Kramatorsk front: areas of Bilohorivka, Serebrianka, and Spirne settlements with mortar systems, tubed and rocket artillery systems; 
  • On the Bakhmut front: areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Opytne, Yakovlivka, and Yurivka were attacked; 
  • On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts: infrastructure facilities of more than 24 settlements, including Avdiivka, Vodiane, Marinka, Novopil, Olhivske, and Pervomaiske with tanks, mortar systems, tubed and rocket artillery systems. 
  • On the Pivdennyi Buh front: areas of Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadiia, Illinka, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Velyke Artakove, Andriivka, Stepova Dolyna, Bezimenne, Myrne, Luch, Shyroke, Bilohirka, and Lozove settlements with tanks, mortar systems, tubed and rocket artillery systems. 

Over the past day, the Ukrainian defence forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks near Strilecha, Zelene, Mayorsk, Spirne, Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar.

A S-300 missile system was destroyed near Tokmak. Russian positions in the areas of Huliaipole and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were also attacked.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 17 strikes. Four command posts, 11 areas of where weaponry and equipment were concentrated and two missile systems are confirmed to have been hit. In addition, Ukrainian units of the air defence forces shot down a helicopter and two UAVs on different fronts. Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two command posts, four areas of concentration of manpower, weaponry and equipment, one missile system, as well as a bridge and pontoon crossing belonging to the occupiers.

The General Staff also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a pontoon bridge crossing and a ferry crossing over the river of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast on 3 October. General losses of Russians are being confirmed.

