Russia appoints curator of annexed regions of Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 22:35

The Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin has appointed a curator for the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts annexed by Russia.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RosBiznesConsulting

Details: Vadim Vasiliev had been entrusted with overseeing the "development of new territories" in the Russian government. He has also been appointed the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation.

Until May, Vasiliev had held the position of acting Director of the Inter-Budgetary Relations Department of the Russian Ministry of Finance.

Irek Faizullin, Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation, said that 116 new employees joined the department this week. This is connected, among other things, with the fact that "the Ministry of Construction has been tasked with social and economic development of new territories."

Background:

Russian occupiers held sham referendums on the accession of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia oblasts to Russia between 23 and 27 September. The results are claimed to be as follows: from 87 to 99% voted "for" annexation.

Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts on 30 September and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories are citizens of the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, deemed certain decrees issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin to be null and void on 4 October. The decrees in question are those recognising the "independence" of Crimea and the self-proclaimed unrecognised republics "Luhansk People’s Republic" and "Donetsk People’s Republic" as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.

