All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine interrogate children who fail to attend Russian schools

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 02:51

Russian occupation forces on the temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine are forcing local residents to send their children to Russian schools.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In the south, the Russians are interrogating children if they are caught on the street during school hours. Doctors brought from the Russian Federation to conduct medical examinations [in schools] verify whether the child is studying in a Russian school."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that Russian forces on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are checking whether school-aged children or their parents have apps for attending Ukrainian schools online installed on their phones.

Previously: Russian invaders are turning schools on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast into barracks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News