Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine interrogate children who fail to attend Russian schools

Russian occupation forces on the temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine are forcing local residents to send their children to Russian schools.

Quote: "In the south, the Russians are interrogating children if they are caught on the street during school hours. Doctors brought from the Russian Federation to conduct medical examinations [in schools] verify whether the child is studying in a Russian school."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that Russian forces on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are checking whether school-aged children or their parents have apps for attending Ukrainian schools online installed on their phones.

Previously: Russian invaders are turning schools on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast into barracks.

