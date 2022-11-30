All Sections
Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine interrogate children who fail to attend Russian schools

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 01:51
Russian occupation forces on the temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine are forcing local residents to send their children to Russian schools.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In the south, the Russians are interrogating children if they are caught on the street during school hours. Doctors brought from the Russian Federation to conduct medical examinations [in schools] verify whether the child is studying in a Russian school."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that Russian forces on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are checking whether school-aged children or their parents have apps for attending Ukrainian schools online installed on their phones.

Previously: Russian invaders are turning schools on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast into barracks.

