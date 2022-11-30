Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 6 settlements – General Staff report

On 29 November the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near six settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 November

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces have carried out two missile strikes on civilian targets in the vicinity of Kishvarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast; 47 airstrikes; and over 35 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The General Staff reiterated that there is an ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russian forces are forming new offensive task forces.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Manukhivka, Vorozhba, Prokhody, Mykhailivske and Maiske in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces deployed all types of artillery at their disposal to shell areas in and around Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Krasne, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Ambarne, Petro-Ivanivka and Dvorichne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces attacked areas in and around Pershotravneve, Orlianske, Kyslivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast), as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka (Luhansk Oblast) using tank guns and various types of artillery. Russian aircraft carried out several airstrikes in the vicinity of Makiivka.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, the Russians are continuing to focus their efforts on conducting an offensive. They fired on areas in and around Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) using tank guns and artillery, and carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka.

Russian forces on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts are holding their positions. They deployed tanks and artillery to shell the settlements of Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), as well as Olhivske, Zahirne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The occupiers also conducted airstrikes on Vuhledar, Olhivske and Stepove.

Russian forces shelled the settlement of Kizomys on the Kherson front. They are continuing to relentlessly attack units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilian settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft have carried out 15 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as two strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces shot down three Orlan-10 UAVs. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian artillery system and one other critical military facility of the Russian army.

