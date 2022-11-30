All Sections
Russian forces fire more than 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol district

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 06:47
The Russian occupiers fired from artillery on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning on 30 November.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russians are relentless with their bombardment of Nikopol district...

Russian forces used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire up to 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol and Marhanets hromada [administrative unit designating the city of Marhanets and its adjacent territories]."

Details: Reznichenko said that there were no casualties as a result of the Russian fire, and that representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene, searching the area.

