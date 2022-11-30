All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces fire more than 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol district

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 07:47

The Russian occupiers fired from artillery on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning on 30 November.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russians are relentless with their bombardment of Nikopol district...

Russian forces used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire up to 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol and Marhanets hromada [administrative unit designating the city of Marhanets and its adjacent territories]."

Details: Reznichenko said that there were no casualties as a result of the Russian fire, and that representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene, searching the area.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News