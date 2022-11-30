Russian forces fire more than 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol district

The Russian occupiers fired from artillery on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early in the morning on 30 November.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russians are relentless with their bombardment of Nikopol district...

Russian forces used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire up to 30 rockets and shells on Nikopol and Marhanets hromada [administrative unit designating the city of Marhanets and its adjacent territories]."

Details: Reznichenko said that there were no casualties as a result of the Russian fire, and that representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene, searching the area.

