Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces congratulates radio-technical troops on their holiday and talks about number of downed targets

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 30 November 2022, 09:46

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has congratulated the servicemen and employees of the radio-technical troops of Ukraine’s Air Force on their official holiday and said that thanks to them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying about 80% of the Russians’ air targets.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "During the 9 months of the full-scale war, the Air Force's radio-technical troops have identified and tracked more than 240,000 enemy air targets. About 80% have been destroyed by our firepower. These are hundreds of thousands of lives saved, this represents preserved infrastructure facilities. And this is an indicator of the high skill of our soldiers.

I am proud, thank you for your service and congratulate the servicemen and employees of the radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their official holiday!"

Details: Zaluzhnyi also mentioned those soldiers who have perished and would not see the victory. "Eternal memory to those who brought us closer to victory, but, unfortunately, will not share it with us," he said.

