Russians fire on hospital in Sumy Oblast: teenager killed

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:40
Russian invaders have shelled a hospital in the town of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, killing a teenager.

Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Sumy Oblast, 30 November 2022. In the morning, the Russian Federation shelled a hospital in Bilopillia. A teenager was killed. Nearby houses and cars were damaged."

Details: According to the official, in the last 24 hours alone, the Russians carried out 158 artillery and 28 mortar attacks on the border territories of Sumy Oblast.

As a result of these attacks, private homes, power lines, grain warehouses, agricultural machinery, private cars and administrative buildings were damaged.

There are no other casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

