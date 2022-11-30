Russians fire on hospital in Sumy Oblast: teenager killed

Russian invaders have shelled a hospital in the town of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, killing a teenager.

Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Sumy Oblast, 30 November 2022. In the morning, the Russian Federation shelled a hospital in Bilopillia. A teenager was killed. Nearby houses and cars were damaged."

Details: According to the official, in the last 24 hours alone, the Russians carried out 158 artillery and 28 mortar attacks on the border territories of Sumy Oblast.

As a result of these attacks, private homes, power lines, grain warehouses, agricultural machinery, private cars and administrative buildings were damaged.

There are no other casualties.

