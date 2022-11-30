Russians forcibly deport 37 local residents from Kinburn Spit

The Russian occupiers have forcibly deported 37 local residents from the settlements located at the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November

Quote: "Two days ago, the occupiers forcibly deported people from the settlements of the Kinburn spit. These are 37 people.

Currently, the operation [for liberation of the Kinburn Spit – ed.] takes place in the mode of informational silence. But you should understand that this is not a piece of cake, but a long-term issue."



Details: Kim has also reported that the Russian occupiers fired at a repair crew that had left to repair infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling in order to restore supply of drinking water to the residents of Mykolaiv.

"Our crew left. It was fired upon. They were forced to retreat and wait for the military to receive permission to continue working," said Kim.

He added that power supply is gradually being restored in Mykolaiv Oblast, and the duration of electricity outages will be reduced.

Reference: Kinburn Spit is a sandy area located in Mykolaiv Oblast, seven kilometres from the city of Ochakiv. The Spit lies between the Black Sea and the Dnipro–Bug estuary. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops seized this territory and began to use it for shelling Ochakiv.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the liberation of the Kinburn Spit from the occupiers will allow operations to be carried out on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.



Background:

On 12 November, Vitalii Kim said that almost the entire territory of the oblast, except the Kinburn Spit, has been liberated.

On 21 Novebmer, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), said that a military operation on the Kinburn spit of the Mykolaiv Oblast continued in silent mode.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!