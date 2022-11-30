All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians forcibly deport 37 local residents from Kinburn Spit

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 12:28
Russians forcibly deport 37 local residents from Kinburn Spit

The Russian occupiers have forcibly deported 37 local residents from the settlements located at the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November

Quote: "Two days ago, the occupiers forcibly deported people from the settlements of the Kinburn spit. These are 37 people.

Advertisement:

Currently, the operation [for liberation of the Kinburn Spit – ed.] takes place in the mode of informational silence. But you should understand that this is not a piece of cake, but a long-term issue."

Details: Kim has also reported that the Russian occupiers fired at a repair crew that had left to repair infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling in order to restore supply of drinking water to the residents of Mykolaiv.

"Our crew left. It was fired upon. They were forced to retreat and wait for the military to receive permission to continue working," said Kim.

He added that power supply is gradually being restored in Mykolaiv Oblast, and the duration of electricity outages will be reduced.

Reference: Kinburn Spit is a sandy area located in Mykolaiv Oblast, seven kilometres from the city of Ochakiv. The Spit lies between the Black Sea and the Dnipro–Bug estuary. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops seized this territory and began to use it for shelling Ochakiv.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the liberation of the Kinburn Spit from the occupiers will allow operations to be carried out on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: