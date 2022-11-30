All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians forcibly deport 37 local residents from Kinburn Spit

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 30 November 2022, 13:28

The Russian occupiers have forcibly deported 37 local residents from the settlements located at the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 30 November

Quote: "Two days ago, the occupiers forcibly deported people from the settlements of the Kinburn spit. These are 37 people.

Currently, the operation [for liberation of the Kinburn Spit – ed.] takes place in the mode of informational silence. But you should understand that this is not a piece of cake, but a long-term issue."

Details: Kim has also reported that the Russian occupiers fired at a repair crew that had left to repair infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling in order to restore supply of drinking water to the residents of Mykolaiv.

"Our crew left. It was fired upon. They were forced to retreat and wait for the military to receive permission to continue working," said Kim.

He added that power supply is gradually being restored in Mykolaiv Oblast, and the duration of electricity outages will be reduced.

Reference: Kinburn Spit is a sandy area located in Mykolaiv Oblast, seven kilometres from the city of Ochakiv. The Spit lies between the Black Sea and the Dnipro–Bug estuary. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops seized this territory and began to use it for shelling Ochakiv.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the liberation of the Kinburn Spit from the occupiers will allow operations to be carried out on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News