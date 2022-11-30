Russian forces hit Kherson: 1 killed, 1 wounded

On the morning of 30 November, the Russian military hit Kherson again, killing one person and wounding another.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "The Ruscists [Russian troops – ed.] have attacked the centre of Kherson once again. They have damaged several residential buildings and medical institutions, and hit a gas pipeline.

The Russian attack has killed a 70-year-old resident of Kherson; she died in her own apartment."

Details: Yanushevych added that a 64-year-old resident of Kherson has also been injured following the Russian attack; he was on the street when Russian shells were falling on the road.

The man is currently being provided with the necessary medical care.

Background:

Explosions thundered in Kherson on 29 November, as Russians attacked the regional clinical hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!