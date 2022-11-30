Ukraine’s Ambassador on explosion in Madrid Embassy: consequences could have been more dire

The package that exploded on the premises of the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain was sent to the address of the Ambassador, but a serious explosion was averted thanks to the professional response of the personnel.

This was said by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, in a comment to European Pravda.

Despite the initial information in the media that the explosion was caused by a "letter", in reality it was a package much larger in size than a letter with documents. The postal order, sent directly to the Ukrainian Ambassador in Spain, seemed suspicious to the secretary of the Ambassador, because there was no return address and it did not look like a typical diplomatic post.

The secretary passed the package to the commandant, a staff member responsible, among other things, for security in the Embassy.

"The package contained a box, which caused suspicion to the commandant and he decided to take it outside – with no one in the vicinity – and open it. After opening the box and hearing a klick that followed, he tossed it and then heard the explosion," says the Ambassador.

"Despite not holding the box at the time of the explosion, the commandant hurt his hands and received a concussion," he added.

Pohoreltsev emphasises that, despite it being not a very powerful explosive, the consequences could have been much different if it wasn’t for the caution of the diplomatic personnel: "I would like to first of all comment on the professional approach of the staff, as if it wasn’t for the professionality of their actions, the impact could have been much more dire."

The diplomat has not commented on the possible sender of the package, but asserts that the Spanish authorities are putting their best efforts into the investigation. The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has already conducted a telephone call with the Ukrainian Ambassador and voiced his support.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the information about the explosion and informed that the commandant "is hospitalised and receiving the necessary medical attention. The threat of life is absent."

