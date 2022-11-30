Collaborator who worked as "police chief" killed in occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers have killed Oleksii Koshel, a collaborator and so-called "chief of the Department of Internal Affairs".

Source: local media outlet RIA-Melitopol

Quote: "After the successful attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery on the positions of orcs’ [Russian - ed] in temporarily occupied Tokmak, Oleksii Koshel, a collaborator and so-called chief of the Department of Internal Affairs of Tokmak and the Tokmak district, was killed."

Advertisement:

Details: On 9 August, Security Service of Ukraine identified all of the traitors who joined the Russian-created "Chief Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast"; seventeen of them have already been served a notice of suspicion.

Koshel was among them. The Security Service of Ukraine identified him as the so-called "head of the Melitopol inter-district administration".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!