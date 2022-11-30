All Sections
Explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Spain being investigated as terrorist attack

European PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 19:01

Spain’s High Court opened a preliminary proceeding regarding the explosion in the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, qualifying it as a terrorist attack.

Source: Spanish news agency Europa Press, European Pravda

José Luis Calama, a judge on Spain’s High Court, made this decision after receiving a preliminary police report about the circumstances of the explosion in the Ukrainian embassy.

Agency sources claim that, according to preliminary analysis, a package addressed to Serhii Pohoreltsev, the head of the Ukrainian embassy, contained explosives.

As of now, only a preliminary inquiry has been opened. Europa Press reports that the judge has not made a decision about the start of an investigation, as he is waiting for a police report with more detailed and precise information about the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured after a bomb exploded in the building of the diplomatic institution.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian embassy in Spain received a package with an explosive device.

After that Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, gave instructions to immediately reinforce security at all Ukrainian embassies abroad and called upon his Spanish counterpart to take urgent measures to investigate the attack on the Ukrainian diplomatic institution.

