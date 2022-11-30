All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Invaders fire 110 shells and mines at Sumy Oblast impacting four hromadas – Sumy Oblast Military Administration

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 30 November 2022, 22:18

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, chairman of Sumy Oblast, said Russian invaders fired 110 shells and mines at the border of the oblast on 30 November, killing a 15-year-old.

Source: Zhyvytskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zhyvytskyy: "Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Esman hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] were affected by the shelling."

Details: In particular, in the Bilopillia hromada, the invaders fired barrel artillery at the city hospital. According to Zhyvytskyy, a 15-year-old boy was killed. The child did not have time to run home during the shelling to shelter for several metres. Four departments of the hospital were also damaged. There was destruction of ceilings and roofs. Five cars were cut by shrapnel. Electricity and gas networks were damaged in nine nearby houses.

Russians fired 10 shells from self-propelled artillery units at the Krasnopillia hromada. No one was injured.

Another one of the border villages of the hromada was shelled with mortars from the territory of Russia. There were 15 strikes without destruction.

Russians shelled the Seredyna-Buda hromada with mortars, barrel artillery, and self-propelled artillery units. There were a total of 18 strikes.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Esman hromada was shelled four times during the day. At 11:30, there was a mortar attack with 20 strikes of 120 mm calibre reported. As a result, nine private residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

After 12:30, Russians again hit the border with artillery with six strikes reported. And closer to 17:00, another six mines exploded in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News