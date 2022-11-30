Invaders fire 110 shells and mines at Sumy Oblast impacting four hromadas – Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, chairman of Sumy Oblast, said Russian invaders fired 110 shells and mines at the border of the oblast on 30 November, killing a 15-year-old.

Source: Zhyvytskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zhyvytskyy: "Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Esman hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] were affected by the shelling."

Details: In particular, in the Bilopillia hromada, the invaders fired barrel artillery at the city hospital. According to Zhyvytskyy, a 15-year-old boy was killed. The child did not have time to run home during the shelling to shelter for several metres. Four departments of the hospital were also damaged. There was destruction of ceilings and roofs. Five cars were cut by shrapnel. Electricity and gas networks were damaged in nine nearby houses.

Russians fired 10 shells from self-propelled artillery units at the Krasnopillia hromada. No one was injured.

Another one of the border villages of the hromada was shelled with mortars from the territory of Russia. There were 15 strikes without destruction.

Russians shelled the Seredyna-Buda hromada with mortars, barrel artillery, and self-propelled artillery units. There were a total of 18 strikes.

The Esman hromada was shelled four times during the day. At 11:30, there was a mortar attack with 20 strikes of 120 mm calibre reported. As a result, nine private residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

After 12:30, Russians again hit the border with artillery with six strikes reported. And closer to 17:00, another six mines exploded in the oblast.

