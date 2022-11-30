6 million households are without electricity; Zelenskyy calls for justice and clarity

As of the evening of 30 November, approximately 6 million households in Ukraine are without electricity; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands to make the situation as predictable and fair as possible for all citizens.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address to Ukrainians on 30 November

Details: The President reported that as of this evening, about 6 million households in most regions of our country and in Kyiv are without electricity.

Advertisement:

The situation remains very difficult in the capital and in the Kyiv region, as well as Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy Oblasts.

Zelenskyy assured listeners that energy workers and utility workers, as well as all the country’s services are doing everything they can to stabilise the system and give people more energy for longer.

Quote: "And I want to emphasise once again: it is very important that people understand when and for what period of time they will be left without electricity.This is the responsibility of both the energy companies themselves and local authorities.

People have a right to know. And to the extent that it is possible now, the predictability of life should be ensured. People see that in neighbouring houses or on nearby streets, for some reason, the rules regarding light are different. And there should be justice and clarity."

More details: The president also announced that he held a meeting on energy and communications issues on Wednesday.

"We record the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions.We are also preparing new solutions to prevent any opportunity for Russia to manipulate the internal life of Ukraine. We will provide details in due time," Zelenskyy said.

Background: The Ministry of Energy has reported that the State Energy Supervision Inspection of Ukraine will check that the "oblenergos" [regional power distribution company in each oblast - ed.] comply with the rolling power outage schedules and the technical conditions of emergency automation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



