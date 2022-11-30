Zelenskyy: Let us believe that the war will end in the next few months

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, hopes that the war with Russia will end in the next few months.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview during The New York Times DealBook Summit

Quote: "The war will end either when Ukraine wins or when Russia wants it. The Russian Federation may only want that when it feels that it is weak, isolated and has no partners.

We hope that it will end in the next few months."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that if Ukraine does not persevere, the war will "spill over" to other neighbouring territories.

The President also stressed that Ukraine is paying with the lives of its people in this fight.

He added that the USA can examine where the arms provided by them go, but doing so should not slow down the supply of aid.

Background: On 24 February 2022, Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Thus it resumed the hybrid war which had been ongoing since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and started an armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

