Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults near 6 cities and villages and its aircraft carry out 21 strikes on Russian forces – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled several Russian assaults in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft carried out a total of 21 airstrikes on Russian forces over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 November

Details: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 28 airstrikes, as well as more than 45 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Around 30 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson and other Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian fire.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets:

On the Sivershchyna front : Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); they also deployed attack UAVs;

: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); they also deployed attack UAVs; On the Slobozhanshchyna front : Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Stelmakhivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Chuhunivka and Udy;

: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Stelmakhivka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Chuhunivka and Udy; On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts : Russian forces deployed tank guns and artillery of various calibres to fire on areas in and around Miasozharivka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka, Novoiehorivka and Yampolivka;

and : Russian forces deployed tank guns and artillery of various calibres to fire on areas in and around Miasozharivka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Serebrianka, Novoiehorivka and Yampolivka; On the Bakhmut front : the Russians deployed tank guns and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Opytne and Zelenopillia;

: the Russians deployed tank guns and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Opytne and Zelenopillia; On the Avdiivka front : the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske and Pervomaiske;

: the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nevelske and Pervomaiske; On the Novopavlivka front : the Russians deployed every type of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in and around, Prechystivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka;

: the Russians deployed every type of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in and around, Prechystivka, Vodiane, Pavlivka, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka; On the Zaporizhzhia front : Russian forces fired on areas in and around Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky using mortars and tubed and rocket artillery;

: Russian forces fired on areas in and around Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, Olhivske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky using mortars and tubed and rocket artillery; On the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 25 cities, towns and villages situated across the zone of contact came under Russian fire. Russian forces continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area and carried out up to 30 UAV sorties.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 21 airstrikes on Russian forces, striking 20 clusters of weapons and military equipment and an anti-aircraft defence system.

Ukrainian pilots shot down 3 Shahed-136 UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 Russian command point, 4 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 ammunition storage point, 1 electronic warfare system, several explosives-laced defence structures and other crucial military targets.

