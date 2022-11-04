All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians are trying to break through defences of Ukrainian army near Svatove-Kreminna

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 12:15

Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatove and Kreminna (both in Luhansk Oblast). 

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk Оblast Military Аdministration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are trying to break through our defences near Svatove-Kreminna. The soil in the Luhansk region is strewn with the bodies of dead orcs [Russians – ed.]. Each time during attacks, the Russians send up to a platoon of their soldiers for "reconnaissance", in which they cannot survive. They die, and [then, others] go next, then again and again."

Details: The Ukrainian statesman also said that the Russians do not take the bodies of their dead. Haidai added that the shelling of liberated settlements continues, so it is dangerous for civilians to return to their homes there. In addition, villages and towns are not cleared of mines yet, and they are "swarming" with unexploded shells. The evacuation of residents continues.

Background: On October 28, Haidai announced that the Svatove-Kreminna highway was almost under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but he urged civilians to wait for information from the General Staff.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News