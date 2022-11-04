All Sections
Russians are trying to break through defences of Ukrainian army near Svatove-Kreminna

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 11:15
Russian invaders are trying to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Svatove and Kreminna (both in Luhansk Oblast). 

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of the Luhansk Оblast Military Аdministration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are trying to break through our defences near Svatove-Kreminna. The soil in the Luhansk region is strewn with the bodies of dead orcs [Russians – ed.]. Each time during attacks, the Russians send up to a platoon of their soldiers for "reconnaissance", in which they cannot survive. They die, and [then, others] go next, then again and again."

Details: The Ukrainian statesman also said that the Russians do not take the bodies of their dead. Haidai added that the shelling of liberated settlements continues, so it is dangerous for civilians to return to their homes there. In addition, villages and towns are not cleared of mines yet, and they are "swarming" with unexploded shells. The evacuation of residents continues.

Background: On October 28, Haidai announced that the Svatove-Kreminna highway was almost under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but he urged civilians to wait for information from the General Staff.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

