Occupiers remove checkpoints and transfer personnel from settlement of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

The Russians have removed checkpoints and a commandant’s office from the settlement of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and have transferred their personnel from there.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 4 November 2022, 18:00

Quote: "According to the available information, the enemy has transferred its personnel and removed both checkpoints and a commandant’s office in the settlement of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The General Staff noted that morale is low among the personnel of the enemy units in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is the result of unsatisfactory living conditions, poor equipment, constant delays and incomplete payments, as well as a disrespectful attitude on the part of military leadership towards their subordinates."

Details: In the course of the day, the Russian occupiers carried out three missile and five air strikes; they also fired two times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Settlements in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under fire. The risk of new strikes and of the use of attack UAVs remains; such actions may also come from the territory of Belarus.

The Russians opened fire on these fronts:

On the Sivershchyna front: from mortars, hitting the settlement of Tymanovychi in Chernihiv Oblast;

front: from mortars, hitting the settlement of Tymanovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; On the Slobozhanshchyna front: from mortars and tubed artillery, striking the settlements of Ambarne, Bolohivka, Stelmakhivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Hlyboke, Dvorichna, Zelene, Hatyshche, and Chuhunivka;

front: from mortars and tubed artillery, striking the settlements of Ambarne, Bolohivka, Stelmakhivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Hlyboke, Dvorichna, Zelene, Hatyshche, and Chuhunivka; On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts: from artillery of various types, on areas in and around the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Vedmezhe, and Bilohorivka;

fronts: from artillery of various types, on areas in and around the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Vedmezhe, and Bilohorivka; On the Bakhmut front: from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Ivanhrad;

front: from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Ivanhrad; On the Avdiivka front: from tanks and the entire range of artillery, hitting the settlements of Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka;

front: from tanks and the entire range of artillery, hitting the settlements of Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka; On the Novopavlivka front: from artillery of different calibres, striking the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka;

front: from artillery of different calibres, striking the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka; On the Zaporizhzhia front: from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery; on areas in and around the settlements of Poltavka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, and Olhivske;

front: from mortars, tubed and rocket artillery; on areas in and around the settlements of Poltavka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, and Olhivske; On the Pivdennyi Buh front: the areas in and around all the settlements that border on the line of contact were attacked. Once again, Tryfonivka in Kherson Oblast and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered directly from Russian tubed and rocket artillery.

The occupiers keep dying in Ukraine. Information about Russian losses after fire damaged an administrative building in the city of Hola Prystan [Kherson Oblast] has been confirmed. According to the available information, 18 Russian invaders were killed and another 2 were injured.

Additionally, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and a lorry with munitions were destroyed near the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 2 November 2022; moreover, approximately 20 Russian soldiers sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

On 3 November, a Russian command post located in a building at an industrial zone in the city of Melitopol [Zaporizhzhia Oblast] was hit. As a result, approximately 50 invaders were killed and up to 10 units of military equipment were destroyed. Moreover, approximately 80 units of different types of military equipment that the Russians had placed in hangars were damaged.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out four strikes on the Russians over the current day. Two clusters of manpower, weapons, and military equipment came under fire, as well as two sites of air defence systems. Ukrainian units of air defence shot down two Shahed-136 UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, five clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as a number of other crucial military facilities used by the Russians.

