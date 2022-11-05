Russian medics in Melitopol get drunk instead of saving their soldiers

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), has reported that wounded Russian soldiers are being taken to Melitopol; however, there is a lack of doctors there, so the Russians are pulling their own medics into the city.

Source: Fedorov on Facebook

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers’ medical units are lacking qualified personnel, particularly surgeons. Their medics are unable to provide quality medical care.

Advertisement:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 3 November, about 80 wounded soldiers of the Russian Army had been brought to our city.

But there are not enough Ukrainian doctors, so Russian medics have also been brought to Melitopol; they are drinking and having fun."

Details: Fedorov noted that the occupiers were provoking a humanitarian catastrophe and threatening civilians’ safety and well-being.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!